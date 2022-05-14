Whenever there’s a shooting that involves a White man, invariably the left will point to Fox News in general and Tucker Carlson in particular as the reason for the radicalization. They might mention the NRA, Donald Trump, or the Bible as further reasons White men sometimes go crazy and start shooting people, but Fox News seems to be the primary target for leftist anti-gun hatred.

The shooting in Buffalo that took at least 10 lives has already been declared by corporate media as “racially motivated.” That seems to be accurate, but here’s the reason I’m pointing it out. It will take corporate media days to report on motivations when non-White suspects commit murder or terrorism, but they’ll instantly report racism when a White man with a manifesto is involved.

Many leftists on social media started calling out Fox News and Tucker Carlson on cue. Unfortunately for their narrative, the manifesto left by the shooter specifically attacked Fox News. Generally, one does not attack those who motivate them. Donald Trump Jr. called one such accuser out:

The killer attacks Fox News in his manifesto. CNN is paying a guy to lie and politicize the deaths of 10 people while their bodies are still warm.

Arthur Schwartz called out another:

The shooter specifically attacked Fox and conservatives in his manifesto. But if news outlets & political parties are responsible for mass killings can we blame your crowd for Waukesha & the NYC subway shootings?

This story will develop as it always does. There will be the initial narrative pushed by corporate media. Depending on how the facts play out, they will either continue to blast it out for weeks if the narrative supports their progressive ideology or they will quickly pretend like the shootings never happened if it breaks badly for them.