A group of pro-abortion protesters is reportedly gathering in front of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s house, shouting “f— Alito,” “abort the court,” and other derogatory statements. The crowd has started to chant “abort the court.” Others are screaming “F Alito!” pic.twitter.com/9Y9AHjZEKp — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 10, 2022 Pro-abortion protesters shout “Fuck you, Alito” and “abort the court” as they leave his house. pic.twitter.com/g5dnB7TcIm — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 10, 2022 In which the crowd tells Alito to fuck off. #KickRocksAlito #BansOffOurBodies pic.twitter.com/dMVhSSRHs4 — FederalFelonMouse (she/her) (@LiteraryMouse) May 10, 2022 Pro-choice activists are currently walking to Justice Samuel Alito’s home in Alexandria. pic.twitter.com/lmc4AmA7Tb — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) May 9, 2022 Masked protesters in black try to hide their identities as they participate in the direct action to protest Justice Alito at his family home. Video by @DouglasKBlair . #prochoice #abortion pic.twitter.com/OKRK27M4YK — Andy Ngô �️‍� (@MrAndyNgo) May 10, 2022 Here at Justice Alito’s home as protestors arrive pic.twitter.com/cNdjwPZt0F — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 10, 2022 A woman named Kelly begins to speak in front of Alito’s house. We’ve heard the justice is not home. pic.twitter.com/NHF2DxkMaB — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 10, 2022 Pro-abortion protesters have made it […]

