It’s a sad day in the United States of America when a Supreme Court Justice must be moved to a secret location for his own safety. Today is that day as Justice Samuel Alito, who authored the draft majority decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade, has been moved to an undisclosed location.

According to Breitbart:

Justice Samuel Alito has reportedly been moved to an undisclosed location for safety, after leftwing radicals attempting to intimidate conservative justices for considering overruling Roe v. Wade, all in the name of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, listed conservative justices’ home addresses online.

Militant leftists, including a group called Ruth Sent Us, are trying to physically intimidate the five justices who are expected to sign the final version of Alito’s leaked opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overruling Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, with the other four justices being Clarence Thomas – appointed by Bush 41 – and the three justices appointed by Donald Trump: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

They are also reportedly targeting Chief Justice John Roberts. This shows the unreasoning nature of their ire, as Roberts’ questions during oral argument in Dobbs strongly suggest that he was exploring ways to uphold Mississippi’s ban without overruling Roe.

While doxing the justices’ home addresses is ostensibly so protesters can go to those justices’ homes to protest – which many Americans consider objectionable by itself, and in fact which violates federal law at 18 U.S.C. § 1507 – many others also note this could lead to violence, if an activist were to attack a justice or the justice’s family.

Reports around D.C. are that Alito and his family have been moved to an undisclosed location for safety, given the additional opposition he is facing as the writer of the leaked majority opinion.

Ruth Sent Us is a reference to the late Ruth Ginsburg, who passed away in 2020 and whom President Trump replaced with Justice Barrett. Claiming the late justice would condone such things is outrageous, given her friendships with conservative justices and that she was best friends with the late Justice Antonin Scalia, who relentlessly tried to overrule Roe throughout his 30 years on the Supreme Court.

Justice Alito had previously canceled his attendance at an event scheduled last week. Since then, he and other Justices have been harassed by radical pro-abortion protesters with many of them going to their homes. According to Todd Starnes:

Ugly protests erupted outside the homes of several Supreme Court justices Saturday night. An angry mob showed up in Chief Justice John Roberts’ neighborhood as well as Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home.

Imagine what would’ve happened had Trump supporters marched on the home of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. President Biden would have called out the military, Congress would have called for hearings, and CNN anchors would have soiled themselves.

Today, a pro-life ministry in Wisconsin was firebombed. According to Starnes:

The offices of Wisconsin Family Action, a pro-life ministry, were firebombed early Sunday morning in Madison, Wisconsin. There were no injuries.

“If abortions aren’t safe, then you aren’t either,” was spray painted on the outside of the building.

Meanwhile, the Biden regime seems content with letting it all happen. Their unquenchable desire to kill as many pre-born babies as possible drives them to support the evil that is starting to tear apart this nation.

