I don’t need to add anything to this. Page 14 of my unpublished wisdom book says: the space between words is the most important sound you will ever hear when listening to people positioning for influence or affluence . Learn how to hear what they don’t say, and others will think you are wise beyond imagining. Hit play and just watch for 30 seconds. Prompted:

NOTE: James Comer from the state of Kentucky (think Mitch McConnell) was specifically installed by the GOPe as the ranking member of the House Oversight and Govt Affairs Committee ( replacing Jim Jordan, June 2020 ), as a proactive move by the DeceptiCons, for exactly this insurance policy.

If Republicans get the House in the mid-terms, Comer becomes Chairman of the House Oversight Committee. Do you remember the concept of “Chaff and Countermeasures”? Fast-n-Furious, IRS targeting, etc. James Comer is specifically installed to block and wreck any House oversight effort into FBI, DOJ and Biden corruption. It’s likely Comer has a zipper problem that the Fourth Branch know about. Senator Ron Johnson – Fox Host M.Bartiromo – Rep James Comer Read the whole story at theconservativetreehouse.com

