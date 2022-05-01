After keeping as many Americans as possible cowering behind slave masks throughout the Plandemic, Anthony Fauci attended yesterday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner pre-party without a mask. The crowded room would have been called a super-spreader event if there were Republicans there, but since it was mostly leftist politicians and corporate media folks, they didn’t even pretend to social distance.

Today, Pandemic Panic Theater has diminished so it’s reasonable to expect such displays. In fact, we would be lambasting them if the progressive glamour crowd had been wearing slave masks at all now that they’ve been essentially debunked as a means of stopping anything other than freedom. That’s why this is only the third-worst example of hypocrisy on display surrounding Fauci.

The two biggest despicable actions are tossups as to which is worse. On one hand, you have the class-separation fully invoked since all of the staff were forced to don slave masks.

As long as the servants are masked, the virus won’t spread amongst the elite. It’s just good science. pic.twitter.com/PUOhepKmlJ — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 1, 2022

On the other hand, you have Fauci avoiding the televised spotlight by pretending he was making a personal decision not to attend the dinner itself because of “individual assessment of personal risk.”

Fauci bailed on attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner because of “individual assessment of my personal risk." …..so he just went to the crowed pre-parties #WHCD pic.twitter.com/OEkX9OuYHL — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) May 1, 2022

I supposed he was hoping nobody would notice his maskless face at the less-public and untelevised pre-party. It’s all about optics, and he calculated the risk of being caught maskless at a private event was less than the chances of being seen maskless on television.

As patriots, we don’t need more reasons to despise Anthony Fauci and the many evils he has perpetrated amongst his crimes against humanity. But let’s go ahead and add rank hypocrisy to the list.

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker