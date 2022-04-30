Since President Donald Trump won the election in 2016, politicians and their allies in Big Tech and the media have been waging a “war against misinformation.”

The elite couldn’t grasp that Americans didn’t want their chosen candidate, Hillary Clinton, to lead the country.

Instead, they insisted that voters chose Donald Trump because they were tricked into it by “fake news.”

Many even claimed that this so-called “disinformation” was being created by Russia.

And with this “war on misinformation,” a new form of propaganda emerged – “fact checking.”

These so-called "fact checkers" how now evolved into faceless, unelected authorities of online speech.They have since expanded beyond checking the accuracy of online rumors and are now considered a seal of approval/disapproval of whatever narrative the regime is trying to promote/demote."I make a special appeal to social media companies and media outlets: Please deal with the misinformation and disinformation that is on your shows," Democrat President Joe Biden said in January while talking about the COVID-19 pandemic."It has to stop," he demanded.Of course, the "disinformation" in this context just means anything that runs counter to the administration's agenda.