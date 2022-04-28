Many of us have started ringing the alarm bells about the globalist elites in the New World Order in recent years. The movement to alert the people started hitting its stride around the time Pandemic Panic Theater reared its ugly head. The stolen 2020 election brought more into the mix. Since then, patriots have been joining in on calls to wake the world up from its denialism.

But one man has been ringing those alarm bells for decades. Alex Jones has been called a conspiracy theorist, wacko, and every other foul name imaginable because he has built a brand on ideas that make people uncomfortable. As time goes on and more of the globalist plan is revealed, we learn that the things Jones has been talking about are real.

Here’s Jones 20 years ago telling us all about what we’re seeing quite clearly today:

You think you’re frustrated after trying to wake people up for one year? This is Alex Jones over 20 years ago. pic.twitter.com/vgSsV2bD6H — Freedom World🗽 (@FreedomWorld_) April 28, 2022

“Yes, there have been corrupt empires. Yes, they manipulate. Yes, there are secret societies. Yes, there have been oligarchies throughout history. And yes, today, in 2002, there is a tyrannical organization calling itself the New World Order pushing for worldwide government, a cashless society, open borders, total and complete tyranny where human beings are absolutely worthless.”

There are conspiracy theories about the globalists. They are involved in conspiracies and at this stage all we have are theories about what it all means. The “conspiracy theory” label is unfortunately used as a pejorative, but that needs to end. As long as people allow themselves to be gaslighted by the Deep State, corporate media, and “sensible” people who refuse to believe what they’re seeing with their own eyes, it will be difficult to wake enough people up to stop this.

The machinations of the powers-that-be are pure evil. They’re pushing the world off a cliff in hopes of rebuilding it in their own image. America in particular is their primary target because we have always stood in the way of their plans. No, I’m not referring to the government, much of which is completely onboard with the globalist agenda. It’s the American people who stand athwart of their designs, which is why they’re doing everything in their power today to control or manipulate us.

Alex Jones was ahead of his time and still is today.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn