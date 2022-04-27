The Russia-Ukraine war has been the most-watched regional conflict in history. The sides are crystal clear in the eyes of our government, corporate media, and big business as Russian President Vladimir Putin is portrayed as pure evil while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been sainted. The reality is there are no real good guys in this whole mess, but in 2022 reality isn’t a top priority for the powers-that-be.

The latest version of virtue signaling gone awry is beer company Anheuser-Busch bringing Ukraine’s “most popular beer” to breweries in New Jersey so it can be sold in select areas across the country. According to Fox19:

Starting in May, Chernigivske, pronounced churnee-iskay, will be brewed in New Jersey. The beer will be sold on draft in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston, and Phoenix.

The beer sales will go to Ukrainian relief efforts, and the company will also donate at least $5 million to humanitarian aid and organizations. The pale golden lager is named after the hard-hit Ukrainian city of Chernihiv and has been brewed there since 1988.

This publicity stunt is a PR goldmine as the vast majority of Americans have locked in on the mainstream narrative that we must support Ukraine no matter what. And while I appreciate that the company is giving money for humanitarian aid, there’s a severely negative component that they’re not broadcasting. Nazis in Ukraine have become more and more dominant since the war began. They’ve been integrated into the military and have been accused of war crimes even as most try to blame Russia.

The only proper course of action we can take to end the war as quickly as possible for the sake of the Ukrainian people, as well as our own economy, is to stop getting involved. An America-First attitude needs to prevail, and that means letting the regional conflict play out on its own.

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before. When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst. We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted. Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that. The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short. Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker