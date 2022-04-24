AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has been such a lightning rod since entering Congress last year that Zeus can’t keep up with the demand for bolts to throw. Some adore her; some believe she’s the poster child for loose cannons everywhere. But perhaps, just perhaps, the truth lies somewhere between putting her on a pedestal and calling for the padded wagon. An illustration is a Twitter thread she posted the other day . 1. To the Social Media staffer writing tweets for President Butter Beans: To decrease utility bills, we must build more nuclear plants, increase clean coal for energy, drill for US oil & gas, and stop the Green New Deal. You don’t see our enemies worshipping your climate gods. https://t.co/bzvAJvCXsB — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 20, 2022 The complete thread: To the Social Media staffer writing tweets for President Butter Beans: To decrease utility bills, we must build more nuclear plants, increase clean coal for energy, drill for US oil & gas, and stop the Green New Deal. You don’t see our enemies worshipping your climate gods. Prescription drug cost will drastically decrease when we cut out the middle man. Obamacare should […]

Read the whole story at redstate.com

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker