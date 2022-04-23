Those of us in the “conspiracy theory” world, plus a whole lot of more mainstream conservative commentators, have long speculated that Covid-19 was just a speedbump in the overarching climate change agenda. Pandemic Panic Theater accelerated the authoritarianism the powers-that-be require to achieve their goals of The Great Reset, but climate change hysteria was always the long-game.

With much of the hype surrounding Covid-19 dying down, the focus of Neo-Marxists is shifting back to climate change. We’re about to see a major push by the radicals (aka Democrats and their woke minions) to bring Greta Thunberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and their merry band of leftist loonies back to the forefront. The goal: complete economic control through Green New Deal style policies.

Twitter is making a preemptive move to support the cause. According to The Blaze:

Twitter said that advertisements that run afoul of the “scientific consensus” regarding climate change are not welcome on the social media platform.

The big tech company declared that “misleading advertisements on Twitter that contradict the scientific consensus on climate change are prohibited, in line with our inappropriate content policy. We believe that climate denialism shouldn’t be monetized on Twitter, and that misrepresentative ads shouldn’t detract from important conversations about the climate crisis. This approach is informed by authoritative sources, like the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Assessment Reports.”

Individuals and institutions around the globe continue to beat the climate alarmism drum, warning that action must be taken to avert a climate crisis.

“We recognize that misleading information about climate change can undermine efforts to protect the planet. In the coming months, we’ll have more to share on our work to add reliable, authoritative context to the climate conversations happening on Twitter,” the company noted.

By targeting advertisements, they’re setting the stage for a more draconian attack on unpromoted posts. They won’t be alone. Facebook has been quietly censoring climate change “misinformation” for years. I know, as I was a victim of this way back in 2019 when an article I posted accurately reported that the Australian bush fires were caused in large part by the highest number of arsons the nation had ever seen. The “crime” I committed that got the post censored was a single quip, “This throws a wrench in the notion that climate change is to blame for the fires.”

Climate change is the ultimate tool for the radicals because it’s a catch-all. Pretty much every policy can be molded around a climate change agenda. Everything from economic policy to military strategy can fall under an overarching green mentality. Joe Biden announced yesterday that our military under his “leadership” will focus on the environment.

“We’re going to start the process for every vehicle in the United States military, every vehicle is going to be climate-friendly,” Biden said. “Every vehicle. I mean it. We’re spending billions of dollars to do it.”

By no means am I suggesting Pandemic Panic Theater is over. It will have a surge in the near future as new variants and possibly new diseases are introduced to scare the sheep into compliance. The destruction of western society through the collapse of capitalism is a requirement for The Great Reset to be realized, so they’re going to continue to hit us from every angle possible. Climate change is the creeping totalitarianism while Covid offers the bursts of tyranny they need.

Just as we must push back against Pandemic Panic Theater every time it rears its ugly head, so too must we approach climate change hysteria as an existential threat. Pray, spread the truth, then pray again. And again.

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker