Through their message of forgiveness and hope, a group of post-abortive women helped four mothers choose life for their unborn babies last week outside a Mississippi abortion facility.

Live Action News reports Serena Dyksen, founder of the post-abortion healing ministry She Found His Grace, organized the April 15 event with several other pro-life groups outside the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the only abortion facility in Mississippi.

On the sidewalk, the women shared their testimonies, many carrying signs that read “My choice has a name” above the names of their aborted babies.

Dyksen told Live Action that their group spoke with men, women and abortion workers, and four mothers canceled their abortion appointments that day. She said an abortion worker also listened to their stories and decided to quit her job.

“It’s post-abortive, healed voices rising up and taking back the land,” she told the pro-life news outlet.

She said post-abortive women and men are “the strongest voice to help end abortion,” and they are changing the culture.In a video of the event posted online , one woman testified about how she struggled with the pain and regret of her abortion for a long time before she found forgiveness in Christ.“The truth is my […]