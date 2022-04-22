While most Republicans use their vote and maybe social media to engage politically, people like Scott Presler get out and take action to spread freedom and attack the radical Democrat agenda. He started by cleaning up Democrat hellholes and has been going strong ever since.

Occasionally, he does like to get back on social media to make observations, and one of his most recent ones is poignant. It focuses on the Democrats’ unhinged reaction to the prospects of Elon Musk buying Twitter. They continuously bellyache on social and corporate media about how dangerous it is for a billionaire like Musk to have so much control over something as crucial as Twitter.

As Presler points out, there’s another billionaire who has been buying up a much more important component of American life: Farms.

Ever notice that democrats complain about Elon Musk trying to buy Twitter, but have nothing to say as Bill Gates purchases hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland across 19 states?

As we reported last year:

Tech billionaire Bill Gates, co-founder and former CEO of Microsoft, may seem a strange fit for the role of America’s top farmer. But he’s been quietly amassing massive tracts of U.S. land under the cover of investment firm Cascade Investment LLC, and now owns a minimum of 242,000 acres of U.S. farmland.

The finding was outed by Eric O’Keefe’s magazine, The Land Report, which puts out a list of the 100 biggest landowners in the U.S. each year. It was a 2020 purchase of 14,500 “prime” acres in Washington state that first caught O’Keefe’s attention, as he calls any sale of more than 1,000 acres “blue moon events.”

When he dug deeper, the purchaser of the 14,500 acres — in the heart of some of the most expensive acreage in America — was recorded as a small Louisiana company. “That immediately set off alarm bells,” O’Keefe told the New York Post. It turned out the company was acting on behalf of Cascade Investment for Bill Gates, and he owns land not only in Washington but also in Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, California and multiple other states.

Presler’s quip is spot on. Do Democrats really want our food security in the hands of someone who has declared multiple times in the past that the world population needs to be reduced? I’ll take Elon’s mean Tweets instead.

