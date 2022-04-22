Mianne Bagger / IMAGE: GolflogTV via YouTube ( Molly Bruns , Headline USA ) Professional golfer Mianne Bagger voiced support for a bill that would exclude trans athletes from female sports, despite being the first transgender athlete to compete in a professional golf tournament. “Letting trans athletes compete in female sports is a slap in the face to women,” Bagger said, according to the Daily Caller. Bagger was the first trans woman to compete in professional golf tournaments after playing in the 2004 Australian Open. On this day in #WomensHistory … 2004: Mianne Bagger became the first transgender athlete to compete in a professional golf tournament, helping to pave the way for transgender athletes all over the world! pic.twitter.com/6Er0IMQsK0 — University Career Center (@UTDCareerCenter) March 3, 2022 According to Bagger, trans women competing in female sports is problematic because they are more biologically aligned with men due to the lack of medical technology that could completely transition them. “These days, [the dynamic] has crept into what’s called self ID or self identification : male-bodied people presenting as women, who live as women, with varying degrees of medical intervention and in some degrees, no medical intervention, which is just—it’s crossed the line, in […]

