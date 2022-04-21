Since near the beginning of the Covid injection roll out, many of us have been saying that this is an experimental drug and anyone taking it under Emergency Use Authorization is essentially participating as oversized lab rats. The results of this experiment have been disastrous, of course, as the jabs do not prevent the spread of the coronavirus nor do they protect recipients from getting sick.

Still, it’s good to hear the globalist elites actually acknowledging that it’s a giant experiment. Here’s Barack Obama today:

NOW – Obama: "Despite the fact that we have now essentially clinically tested the vaccine on billions of people worldwide. Around 1 in 5 Americans is still going to put themselves at risk… rather than get vaccinated." pic.twitter.com/w6KCFhAsXf — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 21, 2022

Granted, he’s not admitting to anything nefarious, but he knows what he and other globalists have helped to do with spreading the jabs. This is an agenda that has nothing to do with healthcare. It’s all about The Great Reset, and Obama’s privy to the top of that ugly pyramid.

