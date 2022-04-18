In these days when so many radical leftists are still calling to defund police and put law enforcement in the hands of social crisis counselors, we often get reminders of how hard it really is to be a cop. Oklahoma Highway Patrol released the video below of a pursuit before it turned into a shootout on Turner Turnpike.

Not many social crisis counselors could stay as calm as Trooper Miller did as the suspect fired shots through his own back window. Let’s fully fund the police so they can all get training like Trooper Miller.

