Alex Newman is running for Florida State Representative to help keep Florida free. His campaign platform is below.
America is in crisis, and Florida can no longer afford to send business-as-usual politicians to Tallahassee. Meet Alex Newman, a proud father, business owner, journalist, teacher and patriot who thinks Florida deserves better. This is where he stands on key issues:
Federal overreach:
Whether it be illegal vaccine mandates and efforts to hijack education or attacks on constitutionally protected gun rights, the Biden administration is waging all-out war on the rights of Floridians. Governor DeSantis has valiantly resisted many of these assaults despite opposition even from many in our own party who swore the same oath to the Constitution. But today more than ever before in American history, courageous legislators who will boldly and constitutionally stand up for the Constitution and interpose on behalf of Floridians are needed in in Tallahassee. Alex Newman will be that voice.
Taxes and government:
Government already taxes and spends too much at all levels. Alex pledges to never vote for a tax increase of any kind, even disguised as a “fee.” In fact, Alex hopes to gradually reduce taxes, burdensome regulations, and government spending on everything […]
