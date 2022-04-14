This essay is an attempt to answer the following question: How do we take control of our lives when we are being influenced by things we don’t understand?

It was Johann Woflgang von Goethe who said that “none are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free”. The truth is that we live in a world of information, much of which is neither true nor helpful. Nonetheless, certain information that we encounter resonates with us and thus it inevitably influences our thoughts, beliefs and actions.

Many of us operate with a certain level of childish naivety in that we are naturally trusting and accepting and we choose to see the good in people rather than the bad. While this approach to life is to be celebrated, an inability to guard our conscious and unconscious minds against less congenial forces can result in manipulation of boundless proportion.

While we tend to think of our emotions, beliefs, thoughts and attitudes as being entirely personal, there is an aspect to our experience that resides in the collective consciousness. In fact, when certain thoughts and emotions are amplified via the energy of a group, this can result in the creation of what esotericists call an “egregore”.

Egregores are not inherently good or bad (they can either empower us or enslave us). However, if our ultimate goal is complete spiritual freedom, then being aware of the existence and influence of egregores in our daily lives is of the utmost importance.

What Is an Egregore?

“Egregore” is a term used in occult and esoteric literature to describe a powerful phenomenon that can influence people on a spiritual and psychological level. In some literature, egregores are described as “psychic entities”, able to act with a level of autonomy.

In fact, the most common definition of an egregore is an “autonomous psychic entity composed of and influencing the thoughts of a group of people”. This definition, while helpful, fails to encapsulate an important aspect of egregores which is often written about in older esoteric literature, and that is that, beyond being psychic entities, they are conduits for nonhuman intelligences.

Some writers maintain that egregores provide a link between our material world and the invisible dimensions, and thus, they represent a source of power that can be exploited through occult-magical practice.

Another interesting definition of egregores is offered by Mouni Sadhu, a Polish occultist, in his book The Tarot:

A collective entity, such as a nation, state, religions and sects and their adherents, and even minor human organizations. The structure of egregores is similar to that of human beings. They have physical bodies (that is, collectively all the bodies of those who belong to the particular egregore) and also astral and mental ones; the Egregore being the sum total of all these elements.

Here it’s important to note what Mouni is saying: egregores are created by the collective beliefs and thoughts of groups of people. In other words, egregores are a product of the Group Mind.

The Group Mind

Technically speaking, “group mind” is the incorrect term for the collective beliefs, thoughts and desires that bring about the creation of egregores. This is more correctly defined as the collective consciousness, i.e., the collective beliefs and desires common to a certain social group.

“Group mind”, on the other hand, refers to a single, unified consciousness, created through the assimilation of individual conscious agents. This, we can safely say, does not yet exist (although, the development of brain implants, like Neuralink, will make this possible soon enough). Where it appears in this essay, the term “group mind” should be thought of as synonymous with “collective consciousness”.

Interestingly, although we tend to think of consciousness as a private and individual experience, the word itself has its roots in the concept of a “shared awareness”. The word “consciousness” has its origins in the Latin words “Cum” (“together with”) and “Scire”(“knowing”). Many psychologists agree that collective consciousness is a real phenomenon and that we experience it every day of our lives.

Furthermore, human experience clearly shows this to be so; collective consciousness is a common aspect of families, tribes, ethnic groups, and religious gatherings. Thus the existence of the Group Mind opens up the possibility for the mass manipulation of groups of people.

And it is in occult circles that the methods of mind control are most well understood. Indeed, as Michael Hoffman states in his book Secret Societies and Psychological Warfare,

The occult cryptocracy processes the Group Mind of the masses mainly through psychodrama.

Disturbingly, according to Hoffman, one such technique used by the “occult cryptocracy” to influence the Group Mind is ritual murder.

Ritual murder is mind control. It’s not always earth compensation for sacriligious tampering. It can be ceremonial, possessing a liturgy that uses twilight language to imprint the Group Mind, the entity that is formed psychically when large numbers of people are intently focused on the same object, image or symbol.

(“Twilight language” refers to a secret communication system involving visual, verbal and nonverbal elements. According to Hoffman, in secret societies, “twilight language” was advertised as “the key to divine knowledge”.)

Although he doesn’t state it explicitly, Hoffman is referring to the concept of egregores by equating the Group Mind with an “entity that is formed psychically when large numbers of people are intently focused on the same object, image or symbol”. He also divulges an important technique for their creation and manipulation: ritual.

The Power of Ritual

Josclyn Godwin believes that the rise and fall of nations is intimately tied with their relations with their various gods. He believes such gods are/were real entities, but does not ascribe to them the all-powerful nature that people often associated with gods.

Instead, he believes such gods to be egregores – psychic entities, created by the devotion and beliefs of large groups of people. In other words, the “gods” need human religion more than humans do.

As Godwin states, the most important thing to understand is that egregores “are augmented by human belief, ritual and especially by sacrifice”.

According to Godwin, if sufficiently nourished by such practices,

the egregore can take on a life of its own and appear to be an independent, personal divinity, with a limited power on behalf of its devotees and an unlimited appetite for further devotion. It is then believed to be an immortal god or goddess, an angel, or a daimon.

We now have a framework for understanding the practice of occult ritual, often involving sacrifice, which we can rationalize as a magical means of energising and sustaining an egregore, i.e., offering one’s own energy/devotion in exchange for the power possessed by the psychic entity that one has chosen to worship.

Although Hollywood has popularised the notion that occult rituals are only performed by hooded characters in dimly lit rooms, in reality, such rituals are often carried out in broad daylight, during which they are purposefully broadcast to millions of people around the world.

As Hoffman writes:

In occult crimes, the objective is not linear, that is to say, is not solely bound to the achievement of the immediate effects of the attack on the victim, but may in fact be a part of a larger, symbolic ritual magnified by the power of the electronic media, for the purpose of the alchemical processing of the subconscious Group Mind of the masses.

Although it is the initial ritual that is perceived by the public to be a singular, destructive event, this is merely designed as a catalyst for the “bending of reality”, resulting in a chain reaction of synchronistic catastrophe.

Bending Reality

The evocation of an egregore can cause events to occur synchronistically that mirror the initial ritual working. In other words, once sufficiently energised, an egregore can begin to influence the material world, bringing about additional catastrophe.

As Hoffman puts it,

…the nature of the primary ritual working is such that not every resulting link in the chain of catastrophe is the product of direct human agency, but rather of the contagious rapport catastrophic force exhibits from out of the symbolic and synchronistic invocation put into motion by the primary… ritual.

The initial ritual alone is not enough to sustain the egregore, for that more energy is needed. That is why such events are broadcast through the media, delivered into the conscious and subconscious minds of the unsuspecting public; by buying into the propaganda and accepting the story, the people give their energy to the egregore, inadvertently sustaining that which they condemn.

On September 11th, 2001, every TV screen in the world featured the image of the burning buildings. By January 2020, every media outlet in the world began to incessantly promote the developing “coronavirus” narrative (few realised that the only virus was that which was deliberately being implanted into their mind).

Indeed, such rituals are carefully constructed in order that they might attract additional symbolism and synchronicity, a trait that Freemason Anton Mesmer called “charm”.

Take a look at the above image. On the left is the famous picture of a jumper on 9/11 known as “the falling man”. Notice how he is falling in the same position as The Hanged Man from the Tarot. Was this a carefully planned event, a mere coincidence or a synchronicity that evolved out of the initial masonic ritual?

So how are such rituals constructed? The process begins with predictive programming – the creation of a “virtual script” that is circulated among the masses in the form of a fictional movie, book or TV show.

As Hoffman states:

In certain crime rituals a synchronic work of literature, usually fiction, appears before the crimes are perpetrated, serving as a virtual script.

In some cases, the “virtual script” is a blatant revealing of what’s to come, adding more power to the ritual when it is finally executed.

The Virtual Script

Works of fiction are often used as vehicles for subliminal messaging, or in many cases, overt messaging that is designed to condition the public to a certain way of thinking and thus prepare them for the “things to come”.

Predictive programming has the effect of processing the Group Mind through the manipulation of symbols, storylines and archetypes. Hollywood is a prime example of how this messaging is carried out.

“Fiction”, while unreal in the sense that it does not represent our day-to-day reality, occupies a very real place within the psyche of the individual where it may undergo a “gestation” period before materializing as a sort of self-fulfilling prophecy. In other words, a work of fiction is, in many ways, a tool for manipulating reality and thus a powerful aspect of psychological warfare.

Here’s an example. Arthur C. Clarke’s famous novel series beginning with 2001: A Space Odyssey (which was also turned into a movie directed by Stanley Kubrick), details mankind’s ascent up the evolutionary tree, aided by technology and AI. The novel sequel, 2010, reveals the existence of a breakaway Star Child civilization and by 3001, man has merged with machine to become a god, able to traverse the galaxy.

Pictured above is the transhuman entity called HALMAN, formed via the synthesis of the human astronaut Bowman and the artificial intelligence HAL9000.

The Matrix is another classic transhumanist masterscript. Among other disturbing scenes, the film depicts the growth of human babies in artificial wombs. The foetuses are eventually transferred to the Power Plant, where their bioelectric energy and neural processing power are used as energy for the machines. Fully convinced that they are alive and well on Earth around the turn of the 21st century, each human’s mind actually exists within a shared, neural-interactive virtual reality.

Interestingly, during NEO’s interrogation by Agent Smith, it is revealed that his passport expires on September 11th, 2001. The Matrix aired in 1999.

There are countless more examples of the use of “twilight language” and foreshadowing in fictional films to prime the public for what’s to come. A more recent example of this is the 2011 film, Contagion.

Above is a promotional image used for the movie. Contagion was but one of the MANY virus films that were released in the lead up to the Covid scamdemic. The film concerns a novel virus (that originates in China!) and that spreads through respiratory droplets. After making a show of “conspiracy theorist” Alan Krumwiede who blogs about natural cures, finally, a vaccine is created that saves the world. Note the strapline of the movie: Nothing spreads like fear.

It should be clear by now that the purpose of Hollywood and the media in general, is to create an egregore. This begs the question – what can we do to stop them?

Breaking Free From the Influence of Egregores

If we create egregores through our thoughts, desires and beliefs, it stands to reason that we can destroy them too, or at least free ourselves from their influence.

Not all egregores are bad, they are simply expressions of our shared energies and beliefs. Emotions are what direct and drive our actions but they are also food for egregores. That is why occult rituals are often designed to trigger widespread fear and panic (this is a means of feeding and sustaining the egregore).

The key to overcoming the influence of nefarious egregores is being conscious of our thoughts, beliefs and feelings. Strengthening our discernment leads to an improved perception, allowing us to de-energize the egregore by consciously disengaging from its clutches.

An egregore that is being sustained, consciously or unconsciously, by millions of people is not easy to destroy. However, we can free ourselves from its influence simply by limiting our connection and contact with the members, rituals, symbols and activities associated with the egregore and the people who anchor it to the material world.

References:

Michael Hoffman. Secret Societies and Psychological Warfare. 2001.

Mark Stavish. Egregores: The Occult Entities That Watch Over Human Destiny. 2018.