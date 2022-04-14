President Biden’s “Ghost Gun” and “necessary executive action” announcement made great headlines and tugged at the heartstrings, but I’m not sure if it will help reduce crime or increase his poll numbers. Using definition-by-consensus, ghost guns are described as unserialized, unregistered, untraceable, unnumbered, unfinished parts (or components) that can be milled, machined (or printed on a 3-D printer), and then assembled into a firearm or chopsticks. In fact, the vague floating abstraction of a ghost gun implies other deadly weapons…not just firearms. If the president is sincere in his efforts to rid America (primarily conservatives) of their deadly weapons, there are easier, more convenient starting points. Put another way, given Biden’s “safety first” approach, stretching those regulations a little farther might get everyone hyperventilating about the unrecognized hazards of other unregistered potential weapons. Anyone familiar with construction, carpentry, or the building trades knows the lethal potential of nail guns, whether they are powered with compressed air, electricity, or .22 caliber ammunition. Yes, you can purchase off-the-shelf powder charges for most “fasteners” at all the Big Boxes and hardware stores. Just google “powder-actuated loads, pins, concrete/steel nails.” For less than $100, any construction worker or weekend warrior can purchase a “tool” closely resembling a […]

