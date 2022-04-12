Young girls, some as young as five years old, are developing genital ulcers due to Pfizer’s Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) mRNA vaccine.

This is according to published peer-reviewed articles and data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), the federal government’s program for collecting reports about adverse events related to vaccinations. (Related: Recently released Pfizer documents show mRNA COVID-19 vaccine can cause 1,291 different adverse events.)

One of the recently published medical journal articles talking about the post-vaccine genital ulcers was published this month in the Journal of Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology. The study, titled “Post COVID-19 Vaccination Vulvar Aphthous Ulcers: An Unpopular Case Series,” was conducted by three doctors in the pediatric and adolescent gynecology department at Mercy Children’s Hospital in Kansas, Missouri.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, our institution saw COVID-associated aphthous ulcers,” wrote the study authors. “After increased use of the Pfizer vaccine in those 12 years old and over, our institution also saw a series of post-vaccination aphthous ulcers.”

The doctors studied three girls, aged 12 to 15, who presented with vaginal ulcers that began developing less than three days after they got the second dose of Pfizer’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

Each of the girls received the first dose of the vaccine without complications. But all three, within the second day after they got the second dose, started experiencing pain in the genitals. All three children were brought to Mercy Children’s Hospital between June to September 2021 and were diagnosed with vulvar aphthous lesions.

Also known as Lipschutz ulcers, this condition is a very rare, non-sexually acquired condition that even the smartest gynecologists in the world know very little about. Its main symptom is large deep ulcers forming in female genitals. It also causes pain, malaise and fever.

Each of the girls suffered multiple large ulcers on their genitals, some of which became necrotic. None of them were sexually active or had prior COVID-19 infection or even recent exposure.

Girls as young as five can also develop genital ulcers after Pfizer vaccination

Many other studies prove that the Pfizer vaccine is giving girls genital ulcers.

In Wisconsin, a healthy 12-year-old girl with no prior sexual history developed a fever a day after she got the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A day later, she developed three painful ulcers on her genitals, one of which was necrotic.

In Children’s Minnesota, a 16-year-old girl with no prior sexual history became feverish, fatigued and experienced muscle pain within 24 hours after she got her second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. She later developed lesions in her vaginal area. Over the next two days, the lesions on the right side of her vaginal area turned into one large oozing yellow and gray ulcer with necrotic parts that caused her immense pain.

In Colorado, a five-year-old girl got the second dose of Pfizer’s deadly COVID-19 vaccine back in November. Within a day, she developed muscle aches, arm pain and a vaginal lesion which made it difficult to walk. This case was reported to VAERS and it was unresolved.

Learn more about how dangerous Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is at Vaccines.news.

Watch this show from The New American as it talks about how Pfizer’s own documents prove that the Food and Drug Administration hid how dangerous the COVID-19 vaccines are to teenagers.

This video is from The New American channel on Brighteon.com.

