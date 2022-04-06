If I were to link to all of the stories that have come out in the last couple of months demonstrating how donations to Black Lives Matter have been abused and often used to benefit only the leaders of the organization, this article would look like the front page of The Liberty Daily. It would take a couple hundred links to paint even a partial picture of the malfeasance going on with the Neo-Marxist, globalist front group.

For a primer, here’s one of the latest (at least as of my writing of this article) scandals associated with millions of donations being used for demonstrating only certain privileged Black lives actually matter to BLM. But as Jesse Kelly from The First said on social media, we shouldn’t feel too badly for the people who were conned.

“I gotta tell you, I’m having a hard time feeling bad for the people who supported Black Lives Matter and now they feel ripped off. They had what they believe ON THEIR WEBSITE! If you’re too dumb to read a web page, frankly, you deserved to get played like a chump.”

I gotta tell you, I’m having a hard time feeling bad for the people who supported Black Lives Matter and now they feel ripped off. They had what they believe ON THEIR WEBSITE! If you’re too dumb to read a web page, frankly, you deserved to get played like a chump. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 6, 2022

I do not make a habit of victim-blaming, but Kelly is right. The rhetoric broadcast through corporate media in 2020 and beyond that prompted so many millions of Americans to donate to Black Lives Matter did not match the reality they put on their own website. In fact, oftentimes their website and the words their leaders spoke were the opposite of what corporate media was selling people. This is not an organization interested in peace and dialogue. They have goals that are centered around the so-called “leaders” of the group. The rest of the people are here to serve them.

That’s one of the biggest problems with Neo-Marxism. For it to “work” requires the masses to accept one notion of equality while the elites who are pushing it advance their position of supremacy. They always make promises but engage in actions that directly oppose those promises. Whether it’s Mao Zedong, Hugo Chavez, Bernie Sanders, or the leaders of Black Lives Matter, invariably their benevolent plans offer one solution to their people and a completely different solution for themselves.

BLM leaders projected their goals of self-aggrandizing, but the false narratives surrounding the group betrayed those who were foolish enough to do no research before donating. As Jesse Kelly said, they were chumps.

Image by TED via Flickr, CC BY-NC 2.0.

