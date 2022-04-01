Steuben County Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister, a Republican, tossed out the Democrat Party’s unconstitutional congressional maps. The state legislature is now ordered to redraw the maps by April 11. The Democrat proposed map knocked out four Republican seats. New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul issued a joint statement condemning the judge’s ruling. Democrats hate it when they get caught and called out. Via Binghamton News . TRENDING: “Bill Barr Broke the Law… The Fix Is In… Bill Barr Did Not Do His Job” – EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Tony Shaffer on Barr’s Actions After the 2020 Election A New York state judge on Thursday threw out the state’s new Democratic-backed congressional map as unconstitutional and ordered lawmakers to redraw the lines, a decision that could significantly hurt the party’s chances of retaining control of the U.S. Congress in November’s elections. Steuben County Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister said the map violated a constitutional provision that districts should not be drawn to favor one political party over another. The map, passed by the Democratic-controlled legislature and signed into law by Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul in February, gave the party the advantage in 22 of the state’s 26 districts, according to […]

