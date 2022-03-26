Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has passed away at the age of 50, according to a statement from the band. Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has passed away at 50. A cause of death has not yet been disclosed. Here’s How Putin Will Collapse The US Electric Grid In The Next Weeks On Friday night, the Foo Fighters released a statement via Twitter announcing Hawkins’ death. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the statement reads. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with us forever.” “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family,” they continue, “and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.” The band is currently in Bogota, Colombia and had been slated to perform at the Estereo Picnic music festival. Understandably, Friday night’s show and the remainder of their South American tour have been cancelled .We’re independent and can’t be cancelled. The establishment media is increasingly dedicated to divisive cancel culture, corporate wokeism, and political correctness, all while covering up corruption from the corridors of power. The need for fact-based journalism and thoughtful analysis has never been greater. […]

Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com

