By Wayne Allyn Root

Folks, we are in a world of trouble.

America has faced tough odds before. America beats impossible odds all the time. We are resilient and relentless. We are a nation of people who believe nothing is impossible. So, never count us out. There is always hope.

But make no mistake, we are now in the fight of our lives. The odds may be worse than we have ever faced. Our nation is being destroyed from within. America is hanging by a thread. The attacks are relentless and ominous.

The nation is divided like never before. You’d have to go back to the Civil War to find our nation this bitterly divided.Our borders are wide open with millions of foreign invaders coming in each year. The bad countries of the world are emptying out their prisons- to send their worst criminals to us. Illegal aliens by the millions are bringing poverty, disease and violent crime; bloating our budgets; exploding our national debt; and destroying our education, healthcare and social security systems.Inflation is raging like never before in modern history. No one really knows […]