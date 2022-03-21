As Russia’s invasion intensifies, countless Ukrainians are being displaced from their homes and fleeing for their lives, but, according to some of them, it’s not necessarily just Russia that they are worried about. It’s their own army. No one is saying that these people wouldn’t be in danger if Putin had not decided to make his move into Ukraine, but nobody anticipated that Zelensky’s armed forces would be the ones terrorizing innocent civilians and refusing to allow them to flee the war zone, and that’s allegedly exactly what they are doing, some refugees have claimed. Dozens of shocking video testimonials have emerged over the past few days alleging that Ukrainian soldiers, including the Nazi-aligned Azov Battalion, have been setting up offensive military positions within civilian areas, like neighborhoods and apartment buildings, to launch attacks on Russian troops – essentially using the citizens, including women and children, as “human shields” by guaranteeing return fire will hit populated areas. TRENDING: DOJ Claimed Kamala Harris and VP Pence Were in the Capitol on Jan 6 During the So-Called Riots – It Turns Out that Likely Neither Was the Case This deplorable tactic is the same one that was used by Jihadists in Iraq and Afghanistan […]

