Friends in conspiracy theory circles have been warning me since the start of the war that the World Economic Forum or someone else would stage a false-flag cyberattack that would take down the internet and/or critical American infrastructure. These friends also told me they would, of course, blame Russia.

The regime in Russia is known to be very adept and actively involved in cyberattacks across the world, so the narrative would go by unquestioned. Unfortunately, it wouldn’t matter who actually started it because Russia will get the blame and the American people would feel the pain. False flag or not, the prospects of such a massive disruption in our economy at the worst possible time are daunting.

Now, the White House is warning that such an attack may be imminent:

I’ve previously warned about the potential that Russia could conduct malicious cyber activity against the U.S. Today, I’m reiterating those warnings based on evolving intelligence that the Russian Government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks. https://t.co/wO2jJgg5SJ — President Biden (@POTUS) March 21, 2022

According to the press release:

This is a critical moment to accelerate our work to improve domestic cybersecurity and bolster our national resilience. I have previously warned about the potential that Russia could conduct malicious cyber activity against the United States, including as a response to the unprecedented economic costs we’ve imposed on Russia alongside our allies and partners. It’s part of Russia’s playbook. Today, my Administration is reiterating those warnings based on evolving intelligence that the Russian Government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks.

From day one, my Administration has worked to strengthen our national cyber defenses, mandating extensive cybersecurity measures for the Federal Government and those critical infrastructure sectors where we have authority to do so, and creating innovative public-private partnerships and initiatives to enhance cybersecurity across all our critical infrastructure. Congress has partnered with us on these efforts — we appreciate that Members of Congress worked across the aisle to require companies to report cyber incidents to the United States Government.

My Administration will continue to use every tool to deter, disrupt, and if My Administration will continue to use every tool to deter, disrupt, and if necessary, respond to cyberattacks against critical infrastructure. But the Federal Government can’t defend against this threat alone. Most of America’s critical infrastructure is owned and operated by the private sector and critical infrastructure owners and operators must accelerate efforts to lock their digital doors. The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has been actively working with organizations across critical infrastructure to rapidly share information and mitigation guidance to help protect their systems and networks

If you have not already done so, I urge our private sector partners to harden your cyber defenses immediately by implementing the best practices we have developed together over the last year. You have the power, the capacity, and the responsibility to strengthen the cybersecurity and resilience of the critical services and technologies on which Americans rely. We need everyone to do their part to meet one of the defining threats of our time — your vigilance and urgency today can prevent or mitigate attacks tomorrow.

Whether it’s a false flag attack or an actual Russian countermeasure to current sanctions and other actions against them, the end result would be the same. Western society would be shaken, potentially to the point of collapse. Prepare.

