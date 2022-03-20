So, I have a daughter. If she were competing in college sports, I’d be irate if some male her age was allowed to effectively steal her opportunities. Because this is my position, I can’t help but find the deafening silence of Pat Forde simultaneously interesting and repulsive. Quite a few people read the Louder with Crowder Dot Com blog, but we’re kind of a niche publication. Pat Forde writes for Sports Illustrated . He has an opportunity to stand up for fairness in sports, to use his platform to call out the derangement that’s taken hold of sports, allowing otherwise mediocre men to compete and win against some of the best female athletes. However, as Forde decides to remain silent, it would seem evident he’s too chicken to do the right thing. Joe Kinsey from OutKick points out that Forde has previously defended the notion of men in female sports, blaming criticisms of trans athletes on people simply using it as a wedge issue. “They are using it as a sign the country has absolutely run amok and has lost its mind to political correctness and blah blah blah.” “Some of the folks who are really wound up about this and […]

Read the whole story at www.louderwithcrowder.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn