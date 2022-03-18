President Joe Biden ’s new COVID-19 Coordinator – Dr. Ashish Jha – has vigorously advocated for “ vaccine passports” and other hardline measures including mandated vaccines for air travel, despite also defending left-wing protests as “essential”.

Dr. Jha, who will be replacing Jeff Zients and his deputy Natalie Quillian next month, is the current Dean of Brown University ’s School of Public Health who has also praised Anthony Fauci as his personal “role model.”

A frequent guest on mainstream media programming , Dr. Jha has routinely used his platform to demand the introduction of vaccine mandates and vaccine passports in America , while insisting “we are not anywhere near the end of this pandemic ” in a February 2022 interview .

In an April 28th, 2021 op-ed for The Economist, Dr. Jha outlined his “case for vaccine certificates to beat COVID-19.”

“Vaccine certificates are needed so everyone’s full participation in society can be restored,” he summarized while insisting criticism that the policy represents an “infringement on personal freedom ” as “nonsense.” “As countries administer covid -19 vaccines, having a vaccine certificate—a simple, reliable and secure way to determine who is inoculated—will be critical to making work, school, restaurants, houses of worship and […]