The world’s number two female golfer is sidelined indefinitely with an inexplicable blood clot. Olympic Gold Medal winner Nelly Korda, 23, recently posted about her diagnosis just a week after model Hailey Bieber, 25, was hospitalized for a similar clot. They join a growing list of otherwise young and healthy people who are being diagnosed with complications that are oddly being characterized as “Covid related.”

What they should really be saying is that the conditions these young women and others across the globe are experiencing are Covid “vaccine” related. That’s why so many young people, whether they’ve had Covid-19 or not, are falling to strange ailments, according to many suppressed doctors and scientists. Yet our government and corporate media fail to even consider that as a possibility. Or, to be more accurate, they willfully deny what most of them know to be the most obvious root cause.

Even The Daily Wire, who we often link to and respect, didn’t mention the jabs even as they tied Korda’s and Bieber’s conditions together in their reporting:

LPGA star golfer Nelly Korda, 23, is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with a blood clot, the athlete shared via social media. Korda is currently ranked No. 2 in the world and took home the gold during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. “Korda had a banner year in 2021,” Just Women’s Sports noted. “She won four times last season, capturing her first major at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.” “On Friday, I was in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL for a photoshoot and a commercial appearance,” Korda posted to her Instagram and Twitter accounts. “After a typical morning workout, my arm started to feel like it was swelling. At the advice of my doctor, I went to the emergency room as a precaution. I was diagnosed with a blood clot.” “I am currently at home getting treatment to eliminate further risks,” the 23-year-old continued. “I will communicate my status as and when there is more information. In the meantime, I want to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy for all our family during this time. I hope to be back soon! Thank you.” … Over the weekend, model Hailey Bieber, 25, shared via social media that doctors told her she suffered a small blood clot to her brain. The young model posted about the incident to her Instagram stories, telling followers she began having “stroke like symptoms” while having breakfast with her husband Justin Bieber last Thursday morning and was rushed to the hospital. “On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke life symptoms,” she wrote. “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which causes a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.” “Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!” Bieber posted. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love,” she closed. It’s unclear what caused the medical emergency, or if Bieber has had any related health problems prior to the incident.

To be clear, I don’t hold it against The Daily Wire that they didn’t bring up the jabs. Like so many in conservative media, they are reliant on Big Tech companies like Facebook and Google for traffic and revenue. Discussing the “vaccines” in any negative light is a death sentence on Big Tech and the company has to take their employees and families into consideration. We, on the other hand, are not beholden to Big Tech so we can speak freely about it.

And we will. We always will.

The truth is this: Young athletes and healthy people across the planet have been succumbing to mysterious health ailments since the jabs were rolled out. It’s a conspiracy, and not just in the “conspiracy theory” way that is often used as a pejorative label. There is a full-blown conspiracy to jab every man, woman, and child on earth as many times as possible. To do that, the players in healthcare information — corporate media, Big Tech, academia, the healthcare system, Big Pharma, and our government — have conspired to quash any reporting or scientific investigation into the root cause of these inexplicable medical occurrences.

Damning VAERS data gets panned as misinformation. Studies performed by honest scientists are hidden from the public. Journalists who dare mention “vaccines” and “adverse reactions” in the same sentence on television or in print are labeled as fake news. Doctors who speak out lose their jobs and licensing. This is, by definition, a conspiracy to cover-up the ugly realities of what the jabs are doing to the people who get them.

The only recourse is to do whatever we can to spread the truth even as the powers-that-be do whatever they can to suppress, gaslight, and intimidate us. The more people we make aware of what’s really happening with the jabs, the more allies we’ll have when the real war against medical tyranny goes global.

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker