A blogger who calls himself “A Midwestern Doctor” has issued a warning that Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccine” adverse events are far more prominent than many people realize.

Potentially millions of “fully vaccinated” people are now suffering with a range of jab-induced illnesses that may or may not be curable. And the unfortunate reality for them is that they will probably never find the answers or solutions they need.

“I’ve tried to use very neutral language to describe these events, but this has been a very difficult process for me to watch,” the doctor wrote, referring to the many stories that are pouring in from jab-damaged folks.

“Many of the people I know and have guided through the process have access to options for mitigating these injuries, something most people don’t. I’ve read through various support groups, and in general found their experiences are typically worse than what I am describing here as they are not privileged to have access to way to mitigate the harm.”

Initially, it was believed that the more serious side effects, at least, would be minimal. Only a tiny fraction of people, we were told, would even know they took the shots afterwards because their health would be just fine. This is proving to be false.

“Once the vaccine was release to the general public, I began seeing patients appear for various acute autoimmune and neurological conditions (I would classify as ‘moderate’) immediately following vaccination at a much higher rate than I had expected,” the doctor wrote.

“Each time they told me the other doctors they saw either insisted the reaction was either not linked to vaccination, or the fact they had the reaction was a really good sign, because if they ended up getting COVID the adverse event would have been much, much worse. Shortly after, I then began having friends contact me inquiring if the vaccine could cause a fatal heart attack or stroke, something I had not anticipated would occur.”

COVID injections are causing “very strange effects” that doctors “cannot explain the mechanism for

As the official narrative surrounding the “safe and effective” injections continued to crumble, the doctor began compiling data to compare what is actually happening in real life to what the corporate-controlled media and the government are claiming is the case.

“My primary reason for all of this is that everyone likes to say ‘severe reactions to vaccines are 1/1,000,000,” the doctor adds. “My logic was there is absolutely no way I know 1,000,000 people through one degree of separation.”

“My guess is I know 50,000-100,000 people through one degree of separation so at the absolutely most I will hear of 10 percent of the cases (probably less) within this sample, so if I have at least 10 cases of severe injury within this sample that is a large red flag.”

Among the deadly side effects observed by the doctor are:

Strokes, likely strokes and blood clots

Hemorrhages

Heart conditions

Sudden death (unknown cause)

Anaphylaxis and allergies

Other neurological conditions

Psychiatric conditions

Autoimmune disorders and chronic fatigue

Immune suppression and cancer

Menstrual irregularities and miscarriages

Birth defects

There are also other “very strange effects,” the doctor further noted, that “I cannot explain the mechanism for.” This is perhaps due to the fact that messenger RNA (mRNA) technology has never before been used in humans, and thus the damage it causes is new to those in the medical field.

Be sure to read the full report with stories at AMidWesternDoctor.substack.com.

The CovidVaccineVictims.com website also has a plethora of stories about jab injuries and deaths.

The latest news about COVID-19 “vaccine” injuries can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Sources include:

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn