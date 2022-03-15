First, the obvious: We — the US — bear much of the responsibility for creating the poisoned atmosphere that inclined Putin to attack Ukraine. Thirty years of spurning Russia’s openly expressed desire after the Soviet collapse for peace and normalcy between itself and Western Europe, including twenty years of gratuitous, deliberately threatening behavior by the West — in 1999 and 2004, actual NATO expansions, in 2008, a promised further expansion, and in 2014, overt anti-Russian meddling in Ukrainian politics — all culminated in Putin’s desperate and dangerous act. In 1991, when the Soviets’ external and internal empire dissolved, newly emerged and shrunken Russia’s proffer of peaceful relations was real, the first actual chance for cooperative relations between Russia and the West since Tsar Alexander I helped to defeat the marble-tombed war-maker, Napoleon. That early 1990’s Russian offer was successfully resisted through the Iago-like whisperings of America’s military/industrial complex, fearful of losing the militarily powerful enemy that was key to its budgets, weapons systems, jobs and profits. But in today’s world another motive for the West’s stubbornly antagonistic stance toward Russia has entered the picture: without regard to the Ukraine war, Russia of late was as much the object of the Western left’s […]

Read the whole story at www.americanthinker.com

