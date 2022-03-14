State officials last week announced that as of March 12, California would no longer require schoolchildren to wear masks . Happily, most California school districts are going along with the decision. Also, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said it would “ shift to strongly recommending indoor masking requirements ” at schools and child care centers, but would no longer require indoor masking as of Sunday. Shortly after the announcements, new Los Angeles Unified School District superintendent Alberto Carvalho said that he “recognizes the updated health guidance” and added that he is “committed to upholding our science-driven approach.” But he followed by saying, “We respect the voices of all stakeholders, and as such, we will remain engaged with our labor partners, employees and families as we maintain and seek practices that are protective, responsive, and in the best interest of our school communities.” Families, however, have not been consulted by the school district, so the “engaged” are labor partners and employees, both of which are unionized. And as the tail that wags the L.A. Unified dog, the United Teachers of Los Angeles is insisting on extending the mask ritual, hence face coverings will be required for 500,000 or so […]

