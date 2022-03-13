On Sunday morning, Brent Renaud, an American filmmaker and journalist who had previously been with The New York Times, was tragically killed while reporting on the refugee crisis arising from the Russia-Ukraine war.

Follow Jordan on Substack.

It was reported in the corporate press, in almost unanimous fashion, that Russia was responsible for his passing, even though no evidence had emerged to confirm this claim, which was disseminated by Ukrainian officers at the crime scene.

US film-maker Brent Renaud killed by Russian forces in Ukraine https://t.co/qr14kfd2S0 — Guardian US (@GuardianUS) March 13, 2022

New York Times reporter gunned down by Russian troops https://t.co/oQ0v8lQRag — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 13, 2022

In a moment’s notice, powerful world leaders and individuals routinely condemned Russia for the tragic death of the American citizen. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and State Department Spokesman Ned Price were two of many to show their contempt for Moscow’s alleged act.

Putin’s barbaric actions murdering Brent Renaud and other innocent civilians are testing not just Ukraine but all of humanity. Speaking to President @ZelenskyyUa I assured him that we will continue to do all that we can to bring an end to this disastrous conflict. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 13, 2022

We are horrified that journalists and filmmakers—noncombatants—have been killed and injured in Ukraine by Kremlin forces. We extend condolences to all those affected by this horrific violence. This is yet another gruesome example of the Kremlin’s indiscriminate actions. — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) March 13, 2022

There’s just one big problem with that narrative.

All of the available evidence we have points to the Ukrainians, not the Russians, being responsible for the tragic shooting of Renaud.

This morning, Renaud and his crew, who had been contracted with Time Magazine, were traveling through the outskirts of Kiev, Ukraine’s capital city, and on their way to document the plight of the refugee situation.

Follow Jordan on Substack.

The Ukrainians’ Side

According to the Ukrainian soldiers on the scene, Renaud’s vehicle came under fire from Russian forces, resulting in his death. After Renaud was killed, Ukrainian police and public affairs officials took videos and photos of Renaud’s still warm body, and posted the display on the internet for the world to see.

Renaud’s body was put on display, they said, to showcase the indiscriminate brutality of the Russians.

Andrey Nebitov, the leader of the National Police for the Kiev region, was one of the first, if not the first Ukrainian official to accuse Russian troops of killing Renaud. Several other Ukrainian officials then echoed Nebitov’s claims, describing the Russians as responsible.

Head of the Kyiv Police Department says that Russian troops opened fire on a car with foreign journalists in and shot dead 51-year-old New York Times videojournalist Brent Renaud in Irpin. One of his colleagues is injured and is in hospital. #Ukraine — Nick Stylianou (@nmsonline) March 13, 2022

But since the initial Ukrainian PR campaign, compelling evidence, in addition to multiple eyewitness testimony, has emerged to tell a very different story of the day’s events.

The Real Story

Shortly after the incident occurred, a video was posted to social media, with Renaud’s body on display in the background. In the video (CONTENT WARNING), a Ukrainian soldier says the shooting occurred in the settlement of Romanovka.

Ukrainian man in the video says the US journalist was killed during the shelling in the area of Romanovka, which is located behind Irpen, which is controlled by Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/OEhY0RAdka — EL ZAR Del Ejido 4T (@RanchoSovietico) March 13, 2022

The location of the incident is very significant, because it established that the shooting took place well within a swath of territory that remains within the lines controlled by Ukrainian forces. Now, it’s certainly possible that troop movements shifted in those early hours, but there is no documented evidence of Russian troops being anywhere near the crime scene, before during, or after the incident.

The Russians have in recent days repeatedly shelled the entire area, but Renaud was killed by nearby gunfire.

distance between the area of shooting those US reporters is 2km – and the Americans were even behind a slope – so it is rather impossible for Russians doing that. pic.twitter.com/5qXgB46gXW — — GEROMAN — 👀 – (@GeromanAT) March 13, 2022

Another major piece of information came out earlier this evening, when The New York Times confirmed that the incident occurred at a Ukrainian checkpoint.

Incredible journalist, brave soul, wonderful human. It was a privilege to work with Brent at the NYT, where he & his brother Craig contributed over a decade of powerful documentary journalism, telling compelling stories about often ignored people & places https://t.co/N2vkvRrfzV — Ann Derry (@annderry) March 13, 2022

The Times reports:

“Capt. Oleksandr Bogai, the deputy chief of police in Irpin, said Mr. Renaud was shot in the head when Russian forces fired at his car, which was being driven by a local civilian across a Ukrainian checkpoint near the northern border of Irpin.”

This again establishes that Renaud had been moving through Ukrainian, not Russian checkpoints.

Now, here’s where the most important piece of testimony comes into play.

Our most important eyewitness is Juan Arrendondo, Renaud’s colleague, who was physically in the vehicle with him at the time they came under fire. Arrendondo was interviewed earlier in the day from a Ukrainian hospital, where he discussed what happened at the scene of the chaotic incident.

I’ve highlighted the significant portions of the brief interview, but feel free to watch it yourself below.

“We crossed the checkpoint and they started shooting at us,” Arrendondo started. “So the driver turned around, and they kept shooting at us … I saw him being shot in the neck, and we got split, and I got pulled into the … ambulance, I don’t know.”

Colleague of US filmmaker & journalist Brent Renaud narrates the ordeal. Brent died in the outskirts of Kiev. Video posted by Member of Ukraine's Parliament Inna Sovsun. pic.twitter.com/tNDPkmiGyY — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 13, 2022

This is a critical piece of information because it rules out the possibility that Renaud died from possible Russian shelling or a Russian sniper of some sort. Arrendondo, who is by far our most reliable source for this incident, makes it clear that the shooting came from the direction of the checkpoint. And The New York Times, backed by other sources, have established the area as a Ukrainian checkpoint. And in addition to that, the most recent maps of troop positions show the scene of the crime as an area that remains controlled by Ukrainian forces.

In all likelihood, Brent Renaud was killed by Ukrainian forces. And instead of taking responsibility for the tragic shooting, the Ukrainians used Renaud’s death as an instrument to advance a propaganda campaign against their enemy.

Rest In Peace, Brent Renaud.

Article cross-posted from Jordan’s Substack.

Big Pharma’s Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an “anti-vaxxer” article, per se. It’s a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma’s influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What’s even worse is the fact that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We’ll tackle that later. First, let’s look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it’s important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that’s at play. Let’s start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There’s definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Before I get to the five major minions of of Big Pharma, I must make the plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it’s Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the “experts” at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it’s the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that’s not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That’s not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That’s the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 “vaccines.” Read the rest of this story, but please be sure to donate first if you can.