Rumors are emerging to suggest that the endgame of the Russia-Ukraine conflict is a total takedown of the West.

It is being reported that Russia is set to disconnect itself from the world internet by March 11. The World Economic Forum (WEF) has also mysteriously removed its Cyber Polygon page (cyber pandemic) from its website.

We are also hearing that a Russian spy ship known to destroy underwater internet cables has supposedly disappeared from radar systems.

Could it be that Vladimir Putin is gearing up to attack the West with an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) of some sort, plunging Western civilization into darkness?

“What if Ukraine is just the bait so the West (NATO) is dragged into war and then Putin has the opportunity to use nukes, not like we’ve seen before, but as an EMP?” asks Strange Sounds.

The United States government has been hinting at this kind of thing for years, which suggests that perhaps it will be a false flag blamed on Putin. He has, after all, become the world’s whipping post and the easiest scapegoat whenever something goes wrong.

Donald Trump won the election? Must be Russia, we were told. The markets are on the verge of crashing? Also Putin’s fault. Oh, the internet is down and electricity is gone? That damn Kremlin.

Is World War III the next “act” in the global plandemic?

It is just too convenient that right as we hit the two-year anniversary of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic, Putin suddenly decided to invade Ukraine.

This action prompted widespread sanctions, including private corporations suddenly dropping all business with Russia. Exports of wheat and other grains from Eastern Europe have also been halted.

The world was already suffering from two years of lockdowns and other tyranny, which left the economy all but decimated. Then Putin enters stage right and both the food shortage crisis and association inflation reach a fever pitch?

Coincidence? You decide.

“The United States and NATO allies regularly experience from Russia major cyber-attacks penetrating government agencies and critical infrastructures for electric power, telecommunications, transportation and other sectors vital to electronic civilization,” reads a report from the U.S. Army that set the stage for the next “act” of the plandemic.

“These events practice a new way of warfare, including EMP attacks, that could blackout North American and NATO Europe, and win World War III at the speed of light.”

In other words, a takedown of all NATO nations’ internet and electricity could happen at any moment and at warp speed (sound familiar?). It is almost as if this was planned many moons ago for such a time as this.

“Any nuclear weapon detonated in outer space, 30 kilometers or higher, will generate a high-altitude electromagnetic pulse (HEMP) damaging all kinds of electronics, blacking-out electric grids and collapsing other life-sustaining critical infrastructures,” the U.S. Army further warned.

“No blast, thermal, fallout or effects other than HEMP are experienced in the atmosphere and on the ground. Russian military doctrine, because HEMP attacks electronics, categorizes nuclear HEMP attack as a dimension of Information Warfare, Electronic Warfare and Cyber Warfare, which are modes of warfare operating within the electromagnetic spectrum.”

Russia supposedly has “Super-EMP” weaponry just ready and waiting for an attack that would cripple the West. It also has hypersonic vehicles fully equipped to maximize the fallout from such an attack, ensuring no recovery from it.

“So in other words, why use nuclear bombs that leave behind dangerous levels of radioactivity, when Russia and other countries have already developed nukes that are not designed to cause physical damage,” Strange Sounds explains.

“Instead, these bombs are designed to be detonated high in the sky, where they generate a powerful electromagnetic pulse (EMP) that can disable power plants and electronic devices across many hundreds of miles.”

