Face mask mandates are lifting across the country to keep people focused on the Ukraine-Russia conflict (no, it’s not the polls). But the Biden-Harris regime are making sure one major face mask mandate is staying in place as air travelers will continue to be used as an example of how government thinks they own us.

According to fake news CNN:

The Transportation Security Administration is set to extend the federal public transportation mask mandate for another 30 days, an administration official told CNN, pointing to guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The mandate is one of the last remaining broad requirements that Americans wear masks in public places. It applies to mass transportation including planes, trains, buses and hubs like airports.

It makes absolutely no sense in light of what the science has been telling us for well over a year. Air filtration and circulation on passenger airplanes flying in the United States are more than enough to protect against a disease that poses minimal risks to the vast majority who get infected. As The Gateway Pundit noted:

Since the policy of requiring individuals to wear masks on planes, there have been many incidents of abuse and violence. Here is one such example. The science behind wearing masks to date is lacking empirical evidence as to whether they work in preventing an individual from contracting COVID-19. Now the Biden gang wants to extend this policy that many ask why it was put in place in the first place.

While many Americans who were fighting medical tyranny just a month ago have shifted their attentions to Ukraine, we’re still in a position to have our rights suppressed on a whim. If the Ukraine situation ends, that whim is pretty much guaranteed to rise again ahead of the midterms.

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before. When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst. We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted. Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that. The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short. Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker