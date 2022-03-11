Russian Mission asked for a meeting of #SecurityCouncil for 11 March to discuss the military biological activities of the US on the territory of #Ukraine https://t.co/51LOJwi6zy — Dmitry Polyanskiy (@Dpol_un) March 10, 2022

As The Gateway Pundit reported last night — Russia called to convene the United Nations Security Council this morning to present evidence of military biological activities by the United States in Ukraine. ** The presentation will start at 11 AM ET on Friday morning. TRENDING: Breaking: Russia Convenes UN Security Council Meeting to Present BioLab Evidence — Friday at 11 AM US officials have offered varying responses to Russia’s claims. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, for example, told lawmakers on Tuesday that Ukraine does, in fact, have “biological research facilities” in the country. According to Russian officials : The Russian Defence Ministry continues to study materials on the implementation of military biological programs of the United States and its NATO allies on the territory of Ukraine.

Original documents and translations ➡️ https://disk.yandex.ru/d/62hsNB8kC7MXPQ

Russian officials released a preliminary report before the hearing today. The information received from various sources confirms the leading role of the US Defence Threat Reduction Agency in financing and conducting military biological research on the territory of Ukraine. Details of the UP-4 project became known, which was implemented with the participation of laboratories in Kiev, Kharkov and Odessa and was designed for the period […]

