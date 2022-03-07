What are they waiting for outside of Kyiv? I’m talking about the massive Russian military convoy that hasn’t moved in days . It’s poised to strike the death blow. It very well could be the push that fully encircles Kyiv, leading to a hellacious and bloody end to the siege on the Ukrainian capital. So, what gives? They’re burning through fuel, keeping the vehicles heated. Are they literally out of gas? Is there a section of the column that is out of gas that would prevent an efficient rollout? Everyone is wondering what is going on. Pentagon officials zeroed in on the absence of Russian soldiers. It’s been three days since Pentagon first called the long Russian military convoy outside Ukraine’s capital ‘stalled.’ Many now wondering where the Russian soldiers are. U.S. officials think ‘something must be wrong.’ — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) March 5, 2022 “Something must be wrong,” says Pentagon officials. We all know the logistics of this Russian invasion of Ukraine were not thought through by Moscow. Russia was expecting a push-over campaign, with mass desertions from the Ukrainian military and civilians kowtowing to Russian rule en masse. Instead, Putin got the Ukrainian military doing its best […]

Read the whole story at townhall.com

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight

Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.

Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.

We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.

Thank you, and God Bless!

JD Rucker