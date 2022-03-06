A group of Navy SEALs locked in a legal battle over vaccine mandates got another victory in their fight, which could go all the way to the Supreme Court. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit this week denied a request from the Navy for an emergency stay of an injunction that prevented them from taking action against the SEALS in question. The SEALS filed for religious exemptions but were denied, and they say their requests were not given fair consideration. “The Navy has been extraordinarily successful in vaccinating service members, as at least 99.4% of whom are vaccinated,” said the appellate ruling. “But that general interest is nevertheless insufficient under [Religious Freedom Restoration Act]. The Navy must instead ‘scrutinize … the asserted harm of granting specific exemptions to particular religious claimants.’ The question, then, is not whether [the Navy has] a compelling interest in enforcing its [vaccination] policies generally, but whether it has such an interest in denying an exception to [each Plaintiff].” First Liberty Institute, the group representing the SEALS, welcomed the decision. “Events around the world remind us daily that there are those who seek to harm America. Our military should be welcoming service members, not forcing them […]

Read the whole story at justthenews.com

