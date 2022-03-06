Tony Blinken then went on Face the Nation on Sunday morning where he suggested that Poland may send its fighter jets to the Ukrainians. “It’s Going to End with Ukraine Prevailing” – Secretary of State Blinken Says NATO Countries Have the “Green Light” to Send Fighter Jets to Ukraine (VIDEO) The Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland called this out as fake news just hours before Blinkens appearance on CBS […]

Blinken also met with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau. FM @RauZbigniew and �� @SecBlinken visited one of the reception centres that provide assistance to refugees from Ukraine once they enter Poland. Poland and the US are actively working to ensure those fleeing �� receive the support they need. #StandWithUkraine #PolandFirstToHelp pic.twitter.com/ivaAlEdiCq — Ministry of Foreign Affairs �� (@PolandMFA) March 5, 2022 TRENDING: HORRIFIC! Prosecution Calls Teenage Kids of January 6’er to the Stand As Witnesses Against Him! THE BIDEN REGIME HAS NO CONSCIENCE! Exclusive Letter from Wife!!

On Saturday Joe Biden’s Secretary of State Tony Blinken traveled to Poland. Blinken visited reception centers for Ukrainian refugees who entered the country. Over 922,400 Ukrainians have now entered Poland since the start of the Russian invasion more than a week ago.

