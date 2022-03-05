Former Attorney General William Barr did nothing to stop the 2020 election steal. He told Lt. Col Tony Shaffer to stop investigating election fraud claims surrounding fraudulent ballots being shipped from New York to Pennsylvania. AG Barr Told Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer to Stop Looking Into Truck Driver Jesse Morgan’s Testimony That He Moved More Than 200,000 Fraudulent Ballots from NY to PA Before the 2020 Election Plus, a former US Attorney from Pennsylvania alleged that William Barr told him not to investigate election fraud. TRENDING: Demons at Meta-Facebook Whine About Russia Restricting Their Reach After They Eliminated 90% of Conservative Content on Their Platform Since 2017 and Banned the US President BREAKING: President Trump Releases Letter from US Attorney Who Claimed AG Barr Told Him Not to Investigate the 2020 Election Results in Pennsylvania Now, Barr has decided to write a book bashing 45th President Donald Trump. He ran to the mainstream media to tout the book. Barr is on the wrong side of history on the 2020 election, as is the Supreme Court. Barr dismissed his responsibility to investigate, and to secure the integrity of the election: Former AG Barr on the moment Trump accepted his resignation https://t.co/LCaLVjVy8S via […]

