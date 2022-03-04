A suicide bomber in Pakistan struck a Shiite mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar on Friday, killing at least 50 people and injuring nearly 200 more. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, though both the Islamic State group and the Pakistani Taliban have carried out similar attacks in the recent past in the area, which is close to the border with Afghanistan. The city’s police chief Muhammed Ejaz Khan said the violence began when an armed attacker opened fire on police outside the house of worship. The attackers killed one officer and injured another. The attacker then ran inside the mosque and set off his suicide vest, which reportedly contained 12 pounds of explosives. The explosion occurred as worshippers had gathered for Friday prayers. Doctors at Lady Reading Hospital are now working desperately to tend to the wounded. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the bombing, and his national security adviser called it a “heinous terrorist attack,” promising that those responsible would be “brought to justice.” The Shiite minority in Pakistan frequently come under attack, especially amid a recent and significant increase in violence experienced in communities along the Afghan border. Many such attacks have been claimed by the Pakistani […]

