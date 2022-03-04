Lawyer Thomas Renz talks straight to the point to support his case. Asked by “America Unhinged” host Dr. John Diamond about his views on the alarming increase in side effects caused by the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, Renz gave an irrefutable answer.

“The numbers are what they are and they’re out there,” Renz told Diamond in the February 28 episode of the show on Brighteon.TV. (Related: Tom Renz slams Pentagon for HIDING vaccine injury data – Brighteon.TV)

In other words, the data will reflect the truth. Unless tampered with, they’re the strongest proof.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) harbor the same thought before. They even cited unverified data as justification for the vaccine mandates being imposed by the government since the pandemic went full-blown in March 2020.

But the winds of change have shifted.

Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, the CDC and even the Department of Defense (DOD) are now trying to discredit the data emerging after more than two years of the deadly global scourge. They are harping that data aren’t reflective of the current situation, they are a misrepresentation, even downright wrong.

Case in point: the data on the side effects of the vaccines to military personnel.

An Instagram post in January showed military members experienced spikes of 300 percent in miscarriages, almost 300 percent in cancer diagnoses and 1,000 percent in neurological issues.

Military members see spike in numbers of various illnesses following vaccine mandate

These are just a few of the various illnesses that pole vaulted in numbers after the DOD mandated mass vaccination for the men and women in uniform.

The figures didn’t just pop up. They came from the Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiologist Database (DMED), which in turn got the medical records from the military’s Defense Medical Surveillance System server.

Not only that, three military doctors – Peter Chambers, Theresa Long and Samuel Sigoloff – surfaced during a roundtable called by Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson on January 25 to attest to the veracity of the numbers, which are baffling if not shocking even to their fellow doctors.

Truth is, Renz said a couple of doctors told him that cancer is typically a slow-developing type of thing and to see a 300 percent rise in cases seems improbable.

“My response is this. So Pfizer and Moderna, and numerous others have all admitted in their documents filed with the federal government that these jabs are gene therapies, not vaccines, okay. Now, the CDC, because they’re corrupt, changed the definition of vaccine so that they could include these gene therapies, but they’re still gene therapies,” Renz said.

“So they’re really a new class and category of drug. Well, you [doctors] say that it would be unlikely for a drug to cause cancer this quickly. I said, well, let’s compare these gene therapies to other gene therapies.”

The doctors said they can’t because there aren’t any. Voila, Renz got them flushed.

“Precisely, there aren’t any. So how can you compare them? And so when you tell me it’s unlikely, well, maybe for a typical vaccine, but not for gene therapy.”

No long-term testing for COVID-19 vaccines

Renz, who’s representing the three military whistleblowers, also pointed out that there was no long-term testing for the vaccines before they were granted emergency use approval (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), so the risks of side effects are really high.

And there’s no need for further explanation.

“The data is what it is. And we’ve listened to Fauci lie for two years about him following the data which he hasn’t. But now all of a sudden, when the day that the true data come out, and it looks bad, then they want to say no, this can’t be.”

There are only two sides to this issue, according to Renz: “Well, are we following the data? Or were we not following the data? Which way we go in here? I mean, the numbers are what they are, I don’t care if they’re unlikely, I didn’t make them up. They just are what they are.”

Renz offered a reason for the sudden shift in data perception by the government.

“So, when it’s convenient, we follow the data. When the data show what we want it to show, we follow the data. When the data start becoming inconvenient or telling (the) truth, all of a sudden, we don’t want to follow the data anymore. Well, that’s the issue.”

The shocking numbers came up and there’s nowhere to point to, according to Renz, “because it’s a brand new drug. It’s not even tested or tried, there’s no historical context for this.”

Citing an extreme example, Renz said: “If you inject anti-freeze in your vein, your veins, you’re probably gonna see some crazy side effects that are unexpected. Well, yeah, it’s just another chemical. These jabs are another chemical. They were untested, they were unproven.”

He continued: “And yet, we rushed to get them out. And now they’re poisoning people. And so yes, there are unexpected and shocking side effects. The data is what it is.”

Ultimately, however, the perpetrators of the dastardly act must be held accountable. And Renz will be grilling them all.

