In lawsuits filed by Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) to hold Donald Trump and allies liable for damages stemming from Jan. 6, a judge has dismissed the cases against two defendants — Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and former first son Donald Trump Jr. — while allowing most parts of the cases against the former president to proceed.
D.C. District Court Judge Amit P. Mehta, an Obama appointee, issued the 112-page ruling earlier this month on three Jan. 6 lawsuits involving former President Trump and his allies. In his ruling, Mehta accused Trump supporters of being ready to participate in violent actions on behalf of the former president.
Trump campaign adviser and former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik criticized the judge’s decision.
“This is just one of many frivolous lawsuits and attacks by the government against the president’s personal counsel for having the courage to stand up and fight for his client,” Kerik told Just the News.
In Thompson v. Trump , 11 members of the House of Representatives and two Capitol Police officers were seeking damages from former President Trump, Trump Jr., attorney Giuliani, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) and far-right groups such as the Proud Boys and its […]
