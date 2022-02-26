There is a common thread appearing from the establishment left as the Ukraine crisis unfolds — everyone who opposes US intervention in Ukraine is a “Russian sympathizer puppet of Vladimir Putin.”

This is a page directly out of the neocon war manual used to demonize anyone who doesn’t support the US war machine and it’s getting old.

Those old enough to recall, remember a time during the build up to the Iraq war in which the phrase “you’re either with us, or you’re with the terrorists,” was oft repeated by the neocon Republican war hawks. Because 9/11 was fresh in the minds of Americans, many folks actually believed this nonsense that if you opposed the US war machine, you are a terrorist.

After decades of senseless wars in which thousands of Americans died and hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians were slaughtered — only then did Americans learn they made a mistake.

One particularly loud voice who stood up against the wars decades ago was Cenk Uygur, who began lashing out in the early 2000s at HuffPo. Uygur’s loud antiwar voice propelled him to a show on MSNBC and eventually his own show, The Young Turks.

But as many of his previous viewers likely noticed over the years, Uygur has gone full-on establishment shill. No longer does he question wars. Instead, he now ridicules others for daring to speak out and slanders entire groups of people who dare propose peaceful solutions to what could become World War 3.

Tucker Carlson Echoes Putin Talking Points in Fox Segment on Ukraine #CenkWasRight https://t.co/yxch5RPh2m — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) February 24, 2022

Uygur, like the other militant anti-freedom war hawks in the establishment left have made it his mission over the past month to push a narrative which associates any antiwar individual with Trump-pumping MAGA-ite racists.

Nothing like calling 100 million Americans who identify as right wing a bunch of white supremacists. I used to like this guy too. Man has he lost his way. https://t.co/OXsTUzPQoC — Matt Agorist (@MattAgorist) February 24, 2022

Uygur’s sentiment began spreading like the plague it is, and ostensibly liberal voices across the social media universe began espousing similar horse manure.

Common MAGA argument is “Putin didn’t invade Ukraine under Trump. Which means he saw Trump as strong.” Nonsense. Under Trump he didn’t have to invade. Trump was doing more to remove the NATO threat than an invasion could. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) February 25, 2022

Anyone who now opposes sending off the children of Americans to die in a war that could devolve into the complete annihilation of all life on Earth — is now a Jan. 6 sympathizer.

If ever we needed to see the connection between support for authoritarianism domestically and for authoritarian thugs internationally this is it. The same people who defend Jan. 6, defend Putin. It's all of a piece. — Jennifer 'I stand with Ukraine' Rubin 🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@JRubinBlogger) February 24, 2022

But anyone who has been paying attention since the coup that took place in the Ukraine in 2014 knows that the United States has been provoking this conflict for nearly a decade.

The fact of the matter is this — the encroachment of NATO member states increasingly surrounding Russia is a threat to their national security. For years, Putin has been saying this and for years, America’s policy has been to ignore him while growing NATO and increasing that threat.

In 2016, we reported on Putin warning the West that this was coming if the West continued to recruit member states along the Russian border only to turn around and fill them with US weapons.

We published this article 6 years ago. If you are surprised by Putin's actions in Ukraine, you'd do well to look into NATO's history. You also need to realize that the sole solution to this war is for the US to stopping pushing for Ukraine to join.https://t.co/ZiGzKu4iL4 — Matt Agorist (@MattAgorist) February 25, 2022

It’s not secret and it makes perfect sense. Yes, Putin is a tyrant and a dictator but he’s not some idiot hell bent on total destruction. How would the US feel if a Russia and China alliance began recruiting nations surrounding the US like Canada and Mexico only to fill them with ballistic missiles that can strike within our borders in just minutes?

The US would consider it a threat, and rightfully so. But the left is now unconcerned with this truth. The new woke left, who has been brainwashed by “Russian collusion” conspiracy nonsense for the last 5 years has been blinded to this reality. Instead of seeking peace, their new mission is continue to go after Orange Man Bad and his puppet master in Russia, Vladimir Putin.

Highlighting the sheer delusional mindset of associating Trump as a Pro-Russian sympathizer is the fact that he attempted to kick off war with Russia while he was in office.

During his time in office, Trump—just like Obama and Biden—nearly kicked off World War III with Russia in major acts of provocation. In fact, before his Twitter was deleted, he made it a matter of public record. As Trump waged an illegal war in Syria, Russia, who was invited to be there, vowed to protect it from him. This was Trump’s response.

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Trump, just like Obama, then issued a slew of sanctions against Russia that set off a chain reaction of events that ultimately led to the further demise of the US dollar, the strengthening of Russia/China/Iran relations, and landed us to the point where we are today.

What’s more, Trump also funneled weapons into Ukraine just like Obama did before him, and, he tried to sabotage the pipeline, long before Biden did.

Trump spent years trying to sabotage Nord Stream 2, and screaming at Germany/EU for buying so much Russian oil and gas. He also flooded Ukraine with lethal arms. That should have immediately destroyed the conspiracy theory that he was controlled by Putin. Listen for yourself: https://t.co/02wrjKyMCU — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 25, 2022

Unfortunately, facts and truth are no match for the hive mind of the new warmongering left. There appears to be no middle ground and they seem willing to die on the hill of ‘you are either with us, or with the terrorists.’ But please, if anyone is on the fence, please, don’t go down this road.

This Ukraine conflict, like all conflicts, needs to be approached with an open mind. Many on the left have embraced the same mindset the right had when waging war in Afghanistan and we saw how that turned out.

Let’s not do that again, especially this time, as Russia is not a bunch of men in caves with AK-47s and suicide bombers. They have nuclear submarines that can reach our shores undetected and launch an attack before we even know it.

Peace is the only option and that only comes through seeking a lesser ignorance and always asking the question, who’s the one with the most to gain?

PRO-TIP: when looking for voices you can trust on Ukraine, ignore people who’ve spent the last 10 years fulminating about Putin. Ignore anyone who ever bought into Trump Russia conspiracies. Also ignore people who have been total cheerleaders for Putin. — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) February 24, 2022

The one person on TV talking about how to end this right now. NATO has been growing around Russia like a cancer. Would we let a 30 nation army surround the US inside Canada and Mexico — especially if Mexico was corrupt and unstable and essentially guaranteed war? This can end now https://t.co/elqIROZ3ln — Matt Agorist (@MattAgorist) February 25, 2022

Image by Lara604, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Article cross-posted from The Free Thought Project.

