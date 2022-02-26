Notice: This article may contain commentary that reflects the author’s opinion. Think Paul Ryan, the RINO that used to be Speaker of the House and ran as Mitt Romney’s VP is on your side? Think again. Not only is he trying to take down Trump, but he’s deeply connected to Biden’s far-left Supreme Court Justice nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson. In fact, she’s married to a man named Patrick Jackson. Patrick is the twin brother of Paul Ryan’s brother-in-law, William Jackson. And while Ryan the RINO claims that their politics are different, he’s done what he can to advance her legal career, a legal career that means advancing leftism in the courts. As ABC reported back in 2016: Ryan even testified on Brown’s behalf when she was nominated to the district court in 2012, offering his “unequivocal” endorsement of her qualifications in recommending her for the bench. “Our politics may differ, but my praise for Ketanji’s intellect, for her character, for her integrity is unequivocal,” Ryan said at her December 2012 nomination hearing. “She’s an amazing person, and I favorably recommend her consideration.” “We’re family, by marriage,” Ryan explained in the 2012 hearing. “Her brother and sister-in-law, who are my […]

