She urged the president to immediately work with European nations to replace Russian energy supplies with American energy, and “Hit Putin where it actually hurts and enact heavy sanctions on the Russian energy sector, something Biden has refused to do thus far.” Noem also urged the president to call on NATO and other allies to cut Russia off from the “Western economy, banking, financing, and other privileges that […]

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem laid out on Twitter Thursday evening six actions that the president needs to take to “put their citizens first.” These points include restarting and expediting the Keystone XL Pipeline , reopening federal lands to drilling and oil or natural gas exploration, and revoking a ban Biden placed on oil or gas leases in the Outer Continental Shelf. Noem also called on Biden to sign an executive order “to cut the needless regulations slowing down our domestic energy production, refinement, and transport to the American market as well as for export to European markets.”

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, President Joe Biden faces calls to reopen the Keystone XL Pipeline in the US, shut down and sanction Russian energy production, and relieve America’s dependence on Russian energy.

