Amid Ukraine crisis President Joe Biden shops and gets ice cream at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) How many Americans living abroad must flee for their lives on a dime’s notice, and how many U.S. embassies must be shuttered under threat of attack, under the woefully incompetent Biden regime?

So far, we’re at two — too many — foreign policy disasters under the current Democratic administration. First, the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan last summer, which needlessly caused the deaths of 13 U.S. military personnel. If that weren’t tragic enough for Biden’s media apologists at CNN, MSNBC and other left-wing outlets, thousands of Americans and U.S. allies were also trapped behind enemy lines for months following the botched withdrawal. To date, we still don’t know how many Americans and U.S. allies remain trapped under Taliban rule.

It’s possible we will never know; their stories may never be told.

Now, for an encore, Russian President Vladimir Putin is brazenly taking advantage of bumbling Biden’s transparent weakness by expanding Russia’s map lines and invading Ukraine in real time.

On Feb. 12, Americans living in the looming war-torn country were told by the U.S. State Department to flee immediately. […]