Gab, Twitter, and other social media sites have been brutal today for Biden voters. While some are taking the odd approach of pretending that it’s a good thing Joe Biden is in the White House instead of Donald Trump, most are either silent or changing their tune about the Dear Leader.

Some are still idiots, like horror writer Stephen King:

Mr. Putin has made a serious miscalculation.

He forgot he's no longer dealing with Trump. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 23, 2022

Journalist Mike Cernovich summed up the sentiment:

You have to own this. All 81,000,000 of you. You destroyed military careers over the vaccine. Do you realize how trifling you look like now? How pathetic and weak? Tonight is how human history really looks, you coddled weak little brats. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 24, 2022

Other chimed in as well, of course:

It only took a year for the basement dummy to destroy our economy and get us into WWIII. But hey … at least you can get a free crack pipe. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 24, 2022

I overestimated how much respect Putin has for Biden. I didn't think it was much. It's none. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) February 24, 2022

Dow futures down more than 800. Crude oil tops $100/barrel. Most Americans will feel the pain of $6.00-$7.00 per gallon gas, and after witnessing what unfolded in Afghanistan and now in Ukraine… will come to a logical conclusion about the current president & this administration. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 24, 2022

I pray someone in our country’s “leadership” is more concerned about Putin than pronouns. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 24, 2022

Imagine what message this sent to Russia and China The world sees all of this as well It didn’t have to be this way pic.twitter.com/094zmbk6Gc — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 24, 2022

Our soldiers can't carry guns on military bases but must wear a Chinese muzzle and inject themselves with immuno-suppressants. Stop destroying the soul of our military and then maybe we can discuss deterrent. — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) February 24, 2022

Suddenly the Democrats who scorn the very concept of borders—“What’s a border?” “Borders make no sense in an age of global interdependence”—have become very attached to the integrity and inviolability of the Ukrainian border — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) February 24, 2022

The Biden Administration has been a laughingstock since the beginning pic.twitter.com/Aiq96MDIf3 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 24, 2022

Rigged elections have horrific consequences.#WWIII — Kathy Mattice (@45in24orB4) February 24, 2022

You have to be a special kind of moron to have watched Putin get whatever he wanted under Dem administrations for the last 13 years, be stopped dead in his tracks by Trump, see the evidence now coming to light on Dem/Russia coordination, and still believe in “Russia collusion.” — John – Cancel The Left- Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 24, 2022

Vladimir Putin has an unspoken message for Biden voters: “Thank you.”

