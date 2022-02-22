Today, The Two Mikes spoke to Mr. R. Shawn McBride, a distinguished lawyer and the head of the American Freedom Institute, Inc.

Currently, Mr. McBride is leading a group of 35 organizations that is pressuring Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to veto Bill 7014, which is designed to increase liability protection for Florida hospitals from lawsuits related to COVID. DeSantis must decide by 24 February 2022 to veto, approve, or do nothing — the latter allows the bill to become law.

In essence, the bill is anti-patient. The only choice available to patients, should it become law, is to accept the dictates of hospitals based on the fact that they are following “government issued health standards relating to the disease.”

In short, they would follow only CDC, FDA, and NIH treatment advice, and if the patient wants another form of treatment he or she can go find another hospital in another state. Florida hospitals and their doctors seem to be looking for a valid “we were only following Fauci’s orders” defense as American Covid deaths near one million.

Mr. McBride urged all of us to contact Governor DeSantis’s office by email, phone, or any other means available to you and urge him to veto the law. He is in a hard place because all but one of the state’s Republican legislators voted to pass Bill 7014.

American Freedom Institute, Inc. https://www.amfreedomii.com

Governor Destantis’s office: 850-717-9337, 850-717-9249, and 850-488-5603

Office of Citizen Services: 850-488-7156

Office of Communications: 850-717-9282, Fax: 850-488-4042

