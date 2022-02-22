Vice President Kamala Harris was in Germany this weekend attending a high-level meeting at the Munich Security Conference. Her mission was to boost the transatlantic security alliance to strategically deter Russia from invading Ukraine. Following her meetings, Harris held a presser. The following is the gist of some of her key answers. When asked if sanctions could have any leverage considering the claims (from her and Biden) that Putin had already made up his mind to invade Ukraine. She replied that the sanctions were the “greatest sanctions, if not the strongest, that we’ve ever issued”. She added that “diplomatic path still being open, the deterrence effect, we believe, has merit.” When asked how a war in Europe would affect regular Americans. She replied that “America stands for her principles.” She added that “it requires sometimes for us to put ourselves out there in a way that maybe we will incur some cost.” She cited energy costs, perhaps she meant the price of fuel, but added that steps were being taken to mitigate what that cost might be if it happens. For both of the above questions and all through the presser, Harris offered no details. There were no insights into the […]

Read the whole story at www.americanthinker.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn