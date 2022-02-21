Donald Trump’s new social media platform ‘Truth Social’ is scheduled to launch on President’s Day next Monday, according to reports. The app, which has been available to beta testers for the last week, will be going live in the Apple Store for everyone. “We’re currently set for release in the Apple App store for Monday Feb. 21,” the network’s chief product officer, listed as Billy B., told beta testers on Friday, according to a report from Reuters . The report added that “in addition to the post disclosing Monday’s launch date, the screenshots seen by Reuters show the app is now at version 1.0, suggesting it has reached a level ready for public release. As late as Wednesday, it was at version 0.9, according to two people with access to that version.” TRENDING: WATCH: Chuck Todd Asks Secretary of State Blinken Why Putin Didn’t Escalate During the Trump Administration “Asked whether users would be able to edit their ‘truths,’ the executive replied ‘not yet.’ The ability to edit posts after publication is something Twitter users have long sought. The next significant feature released on the platform will be direct messages, or DMs, between users, the executive wrote,” the report continued. […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn